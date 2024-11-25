Debate Ignites Over Australia’s Proposed Social Media Age Restrictions

An Australian Senate committee was urged by Sunita Bose, managing director of Digital Industry Group Inc., to delay a proposed law banning children under 16 from social media. She suggested waiting for government studies on age verification technologies, scheduled for June, before proceeding.

The legislation would fine platforms like Facebook and TikTok up to 50 million Australian dollars for failing to prevent underage account creation. Despite tech advocates' calls for caution, the bill appears likely to pass this week with bipartisan support.

During the hearing, senators challenged Bose on the platforms' ability to shield children from harmful content. Bose acknowledged areas needing improvement, cautioning that banning minors could push them towards riskier corners of the internet.

(With inputs from agencies.)