Karnataka High Court Upholds Charges in Amazon Fraud Case

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed to quash an FIR against two individuals accused of defrauding Amazon of over Rs 69 lakh. The fraud involved returning fake products to the online retailer. The court described the acts as 'modern age crime,' rejecting the petitioners' plea.

Updated: 25-11-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:51 IST
The Karnataka High Court has rejected a petition seeking to quash an FIR against two individuals, Sourish Bose and Deepanvita Ghosh, accused of scamming e-commerce giant Amazon out of more than Rs 69 lakh.

Justice M Nagaprasanna labeled the case a 'modern age crime,' noting the petitioners’ attempts to have both the FIR and a magistrate's acknowledgment of the case set aside. The alleged fraud had been ongoing since 2017, discovered by an Amazon employee.

The scheme involved Bose ordering expensive products and having them delivered to Ghosh's address. He would then request a refund and return counterfeit items to Amazon. The High Court's dismissal highlights the seriousness of digital fraud, with charges under both the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

