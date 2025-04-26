Bravery Amid Tragedy: Harshal Lele's Act to Save His Mother

In a harrowing episode in Pahalgam, Harshal Lele, a young man from Dombivli, demonstrated extraordinary bravery by rescuing his mother following a terrorist attack that killed his father and two other family members.

The 20-year-old survivor narrated the gut-wrenching experience of escaping danger in Jammu and Kashmir. His father, an accountant and cricket enthusiast, had instilled values of calmness and commitment in Harshal, which guided him during the crisis.

Carrying his mother through challenging terrain, Harshal expressed hope as he witnessed security forces approaching, only to face the grim reality of loss. Reflecting on his late father's wisdom, he conveys enduring hardship through the lens of what his father would have done.

