The Controversial Deportation of a Young U.S. Citizen: A Legal Conundrum

A 2-year-old U.S. citizen, referred to as V.M.L., was reportedly deported alongside her mother without due process, sparking legal concerns.

Federal Judge Terry A. Doughty criticized the deportation as illegal and unconstitutional, emphasizing the child's right to remain in the U.S.

The case has drawn significant attention, pointing to broader issues in immigration policy under the Trump administration, with concerns raised by civil rights advocates.

