The Controversial Deportation of a Young U.S. Citizen: A Legal Conundrum

A federal judge highlighted the illegal deportation of a 2-year-old U.S. citizen, V.M.L., after she was deported with her mother. The case raises constitutional issues and criticism from civil rights advocates regarding immigration policies under the Trump administration.
Federal Judge Terry A. Doughty criticized the deportation as illegal and unconstitutional, emphasizing the child's right to remain in the U.S.
The case has drawn significant attention, pointing to broader issues in immigration policy under the Trump administration, with concerns raised by civil rights advocates.
