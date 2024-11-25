Alleged Assault in Sofipur: Police Deny Forced Chanting Reports

An incident involving an alleged assault on a youth named Gulfam in Sofipur village has sparked conflicting reports. The family accuses three youths of beating, stripping, and forcing Gulfam to chant religious slogans, while police suggest it was a result of personal enmity.

The event occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday as Gulfam was returning home from a shooting practice session. According to his father, Aftab, the attackers also took his mobile phone, leaving him unconscious.

Despite these claims, police deny the charges of forced chanting, emphasizing that the accusations are not reflected in the official FIR. Authorities are actively probing the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with efforts underway to apprehend the suspects. Gulfam is currently recovering and preparing for a national shooting competition.

