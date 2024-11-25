Left Menu

Alleged Assault in Sofipur: Police Deny Forced Chanting Reports

Gulfam, a youth from Sofipur, was allegedly beaten and forced to chant religious slogans, but police claim it was a case of personal enmity. The incident remains controversial, as family members maintain their accusations while law enforcement denies the forced actions. Gulfam is now receiving medical care.

Meerut | Updated: 25-11-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An incident involving an alleged assault on a youth named Gulfam in Sofipur village has sparked conflicting reports. The family accuses three youths of beating, stripping, and forcing Gulfam to chant religious slogans, while police suggest it was a result of personal enmity.

The event occurred at around 8 pm on Saturday as Gulfam was returning home from a shooting practice session. According to his father, Aftab, the attackers also took his mobile phone, leaving him unconscious.

Despite these claims, police deny the charges of forced chanting, emphasizing that the accusations are not reflected in the official FIR. Authorities are actively probing the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, with efforts underway to apprehend the suspects. Gulfam is currently recovering and preparing for a national shooting competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

