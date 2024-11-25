In an unexpected twist, Calin Georgescu, a Romanian hard-right NATO critic, has emerged as a significant contender in the country's presidential elections, with a run-off vote on December 8.

Georgescu's surprising success in the initial round could shift Romania's steadfastly pro-Ukraine position, prompting concerns in international circles.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned that while Moscow remains largely uninformed about Georgescu's outlook on global matters, it is well aware of Romania's existing leadership, which he described as antagonistic towards Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)