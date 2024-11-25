Left Menu

Unexpected Contender: Calin Georgescu and Romania's Presidential Elections

Calin Georgescu, a Romanian hard-right critic of NATO, has become an unexpected contender in Romania's presidential elections. His potential success threatens the country's pro-Ukraine stance. The Kremlin, representing Russia, is unfamiliar with Georgescu's international views but recognizes Romania's current leadership as hostile.

In an unexpected twist, Calin Georgescu, a Romanian hard-right NATO critic, has emerged as a significant contender in the country's presidential elections, with a run-off vote on December 8.

Georgescu's surprising success in the initial round could shift Romania's steadfastly pro-Ukraine position, prompting concerns in international circles.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov mentioned that while Moscow remains largely uninformed about Georgescu's outlook on global matters, it is well aware of Romania's existing leadership, which he described as antagonistic towards Russia.

