Constitution Day Celebrations on Historic Milestone

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju clarified that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address the Constitution Day event amid opposition demand for inclusion of their leaders. The event, led by President Droupadi Murmu, commemorates 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution, with key political figures attending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 16:53 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not deliver a speech during the Constitution Day celebrations, responding to criticisms from opposition parties reacting without full knowledge of plans. Instead, the President, Vice President, and Speaker of the Lok Sabha are set to lead the commemoration of 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution.

Scheduled to take place at the Central Hall of the old Parliament complex on November 26, the event is expected to be led by President Droupadi Murmu. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Modi, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also be in attendance as the nation marks the historic milestone.

Rijiju emphasized the non-partisan nature of the celebration, urging the country to engage fully in the event, which features a joint sitting of both Houses and other activities nationwide. Highlighting the legacy of the Constitution, Rijiju praised its role in establishing a successful democracy and honored the foundational efforts of the country's forefathers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

