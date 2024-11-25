UK's Stance on ICC Warrant: Lammy Speaks on Netanyahu Visit

The UK would adhere to established legal procedures if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits, according to Foreign Minister David Lammy. His comments come amidst questions about the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Netanyahu.

Speaking at a G7 meeting in Italy, Lammy emphasized the UK's dedication to international law. "We are signatories to the Rome Statute, we have always been committed to our obligations under international law and international humanitarian law," Lammy stated.

He assured that any visit by Netanyahu would involve a court process, demonstrating the UK's commitment to following legal protocols in international matters.

