Justice Demanded: The Harrowing Case of Dominique Pelicot

Dominique Pelicot stands accused of orchestrating the systematic drugging and mass rape of his wife, Gisele, inviting dozens to abuse her while unconscious, in a trial gaining international scrutiny. French prosecutors seek the maximum 20-year sentence, highlighting the pervasiveness of sexual violence.

The prosecution dismisses claims from other accused that they believed the acts were consensual, as evidence showed Gisele was unconscious. Prosecutor Laure Chabaud emphasized the inability to consent in such a state, reinforcing the gravity of the charges.

Amidst a case that incites public protest and legislative debate, Gisele Pelicot chose transparency to empower victims to share their stories. The impending verdicts will further challenge France's current legal stance on consent, stirring societal reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)