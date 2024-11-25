Modi's Landmark Odisha Visit: Enhancing Police and Security Strategies
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha from November 29 to December 1 for a significant police conference. The event will gather top police and security officials to discuss vital issues like internal security, cybercrime, and emerging threats. Key figures, including the Union Home Minister and National Security Advisor, will also attend.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to Odisha, beginning November 29, to participate in a highly anticipated all-India conference for Director Generals and Inspector Generals of Police in Bhubaneswar.
State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan confirmed that Modi will arrive in Bhubaneswar late on November 29 and remain in Odisha until the afternoon of December 1. This marks the first occasion the event is being hosted in the Odisha capital.
Security heads from across the states and Union territories, along with chiefs of various security forces including CRPF, RAW, NSG, and SPG, will attend. The conference's agenda includes pressing topics like internal security, cybercrime challenges, and the rising threat of drones, officials stated.
