Rajasthan's Cybercrime Fight: A Strategic Shield

On Thursday, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, emphasized the state's continued commitment to combating cybercrime. During the state assembly's Question Hour, Bedham responded to inquiries about measures being implemented to prevent such crimes.

According to Bedham, the state is bolstering its cybersecurity infrastructure by integrating cutting-edge technologies. Noteworthy efforts include running cyber shields and anti-virus campaigns across Rajasthan. The minister noted past challenges under the previous Congress government, with law enforcement facing obstacles when tackling cybercriminals.

Highlighting recent progress, Bedham outlined the BJP government's actions, including the seizure of properties tied to cyber fraud through the 'Yellow Panja' campaign. Additionally, new positions for Director General and Superintendent of Police (cybercrime) have been established, and 36 cyber police stations are operational state-wide. A dedicated cybercrime helpline, 1930, successfully resolves 69% of complaints.

