Global Political Diary: Key Events and Summits

A comprehensive political and economic diary has been released, detailing key global events scheduled through December. The diary encompasses diplomatic summits, elections, and high-level visits, indicating ongoing international engagements and dialogues.

Prominent activities in the diary include the South Korean and Malaysian summit in Seoul, various foreign minister meetings in Rome, and official visits by leaders to countries such as China and Italy. Moreover, notable political encounters are scheduled, including elections in Ireland, Iceland, and Namibia.

The document serves as a guide to global political trends, though it is stressed that not all items will be covered by Reuters. The detailed itinerary contributes to understanding international cooperation and diplomatic efforts across various nations.

