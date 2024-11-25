Left Menu

Global Political Diary: Key Events and Summits

This diary outlines significant political and economic gatherings worldwide. Key events include diplomatic summits, ministerial meetings, elections, and official visits. Notable engagements involve South Korea, Malaysia, Italy, India, and China, highlighting global cooperation and political discussions. The diary notes that events may not result in coverage from Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:14 IST
A comprehensive political and economic diary has been released, detailing key global events scheduled through December. The diary encompasses diplomatic summits, elections, and high-level visits, indicating ongoing international engagements and dialogues.

Prominent activities in the diary include the South Korean and Malaysian summit in Seoul, various foreign minister meetings in Rome, and official visits by leaders to countries such as China and Italy. Moreover, notable political encounters are scheduled, including elections in Ireland, Iceland, and Namibia.

The document serves as a guide to global political trends, though it is stressed that not all items will be covered by Reuters. The detailed itinerary contributes to understanding international cooperation and diplomatic efforts across various nations.

