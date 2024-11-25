Left Menu

Beirut in Mourning: The Aftermath of the Basta Fawqa Strike

In central Beirut, a devastating Israeli strike on the Basta Fawqa neighborhood claimed at least 29 lives, including children, marking the deadliest bombardment in a year. The community grapples with grief and loss as they witness the continuing rescue operations amid the escalating Israeli-Lebanese conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In central Beirut's Basta Fawqa neighborhood, the aftermath of a deadly Israeli strike has left the community in tragedy and turmoil. The attack, which took place just before dawn on Saturday, has been described as the deadliest bombardment in the city in a year, claiming at least 29 lives, including children.

Civil defense workers continue to dig through the eight-storey building reduced to rubble, seeking to recover bodies amidst the chaos. Lebanese seamstress Laila Amayrad, a longtime resident, mourns the loss of nine friends, neighbors, and clients, starkly highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence.

Despite Israeli claims of targeting Hezbollah with precautions to minimize civilian casualties, the lack of an evacuation warning for Basta Fawqa raises questions. Lebanese security officials report the usage of a bunker-busting bomb in the recent attack, a grim pattern echoing through Beirut's recent history of strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

