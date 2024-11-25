Beirut in Mourning: The Aftermath of the Basta Fawqa Strike

In central Beirut's Basta Fawqa neighborhood, the aftermath of a deadly Israeli strike has left the community in tragedy and turmoil. The attack, which took place just before dawn on Saturday, has been described as the deadliest bombardment in the city in a year, claiming at least 29 lives, including children.

Civil defense workers continue to dig through the eight-storey building reduced to rubble, seeking to recover bodies amidst the chaos. Lebanese seamstress Laila Amayrad, a longtime resident, mourns the loss of nine friends, neighbors, and clients, starkly highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence.

Despite Israeli claims of targeting Hezbollah with precautions to minimize civilian casualties, the lack of an evacuation warning for Basta Fawqa raises questions. Lebanese security officials report the usage of a bunker-busting bomb in the recent attack, a grim pattern echoing through Beirut's recent history of strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)