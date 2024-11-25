Supreme Court Sidesteps Free Speech Battle Over Cigarette Warnings

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday opted not to rule on whether federally mandated graphic warnings on cigarette packages infringe upon the free speech rights of tobacco companies.

The cigarette makers, including RJ Reynolds, had appealed a lower court's decision upholding the FDA's labeling requirements. Implemented during the Trump administration, these regulations require graphic health warnings to cover significant portions of cigarette packs and advertisements.

Despite mounting challenges from the tobacco industry, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this year found such warnings to be factual, leading to the companies' unsuccessful appeal to the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)