Tensions Rise in Sambhal Amid Mosque Survey Violence

Azad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad alleged on Monday that he was prevented by the police from proceeding to Sambhal after clashes erupted there. The violence followed a court-ordered survey of a mosque, resulting in four deaths.

Azad, serving as the MP from Nagina, called for an unbiased investigation into the events. Despite being briefed on the situation, he was stopped at Hapur's Chhijarsi toll plaza and urged to return. Azad expressed disappointment, accusing the authorities of hindering justice.

Sambhal has since imposed strict security measures, with prohibitions on external entry till month's end. The altercations have sparked political outcry, with opposition leaders blaming the BJP for stoking communal tension in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)