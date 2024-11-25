Tragic Loss: Migrant Lives Lost off Greek Island of Samos

In a tragic incident, eight migrants, comprising six minors and two women, were found dead by Greece's coastguard off the island of Samos, marking the second shipwreck in the Aegean Sea this month.

Authorities discovered 36 survivors in the island's north, with rescuers also aiding three individuals trapped in a rocky area. The operation was supported by aircraft and vessels, authorities confirmed.

Alerted by an NGO, the coastguard estimates about 50 people were on the ill-fated vessel. As a major entry point to Europe, Greece confronts significant immigration challenges, compounded by human trafficking that prioritizes profit over lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)