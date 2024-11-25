Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Migrant Lives Lost off Greek Island of Samos

Eight migrants, including six minors, drowned off the Greek island of Samos after a shipwreck. Authorities found 36 survivors, while aircraft and vessels aided the rescue. Greece remains a major entry point to Europe for migrants. Efforts to combat human trafficking continue, as the EU faces increased illegal immigration challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:14 IST
Tragic Loss: Migrant Lives Lost off Greek Island of Samos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, eight migrants, comprising six minors and two women, were found dead by Greece's coastguard off the island of Samos, marking the second shipwreck in the Aegean Sea this month.

Authorities discovered 36 survivors in the island's north, with rescuers also aiding three individuals trapped in a rocky area. The operation was supported by aircraft and vessels, authorities confirmed.

Alerted by an NGO, the coastguard estimates about 50 people were on the ill-fated vessel. As a major entry point to Europe, Greece confronts significant immigration challenges, compounded by human trafficking that prioritizes profit over lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024