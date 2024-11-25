Bomb Hoax Charge at US Embassy in London

A British man named Daniel Parmenter has been charged in connection with a bomb hoax outside the United States Embassy in London, British authorities confirmed on Monday.

The 43-year-old was taken into custody following a search of his residence on Sunday and has been remanded. Parmenter is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on December 23.

This development follows unrelated incidents at Gatwick Airport and Euston Station, where bomb disposal teams addressed security threats involving suspicious packages over the weekend.

