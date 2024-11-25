Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Charge at US Embassy in London

A man, Daniel Parmenter, has been charged following a bomb hoax at the US Embassy in London. He was arrested and is being held in custody, set to appear in court in December. The incident coincides with recent security alerts at Gatwick Airport and Euston station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A British man named Daniel Parmenter has been charged in connection with a bomb hoax outside the United States Embassy in London, British authorities confirmed on Monday.

The 43-year-old was taken into custody following a search of his residence on Sunday and has been remanded. Parmenter is scheduled to appear at the Old Bailey on December 23.

This development follows unrelated incidents at Gatwick Airport and Euston Station, where bomb disposal teams addressed security threats involving suspicious packages over the weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

