Bride's Determination: Wed Despite Attack

A woman suffered a knife attack on her wedding day at a hotel located on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, according to local police reports on Monday.

The assailant, identified as Deepak Singhal, was apprehended by Mansoorpur police shortly after the incident.

Shivani, the victim, received medical treatment at a hospital and later proceeded to marry her fiancé, Uttam. Authorities, including Circle Officer Ram Ashish Yadav, are probing Singhal's motive for the attack.

