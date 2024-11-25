Left Menu

Bride's Determination: Wed Despite Attack

A bride in India was attacked with a knife on her wedding day at a hotel along the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Despite facing injuries, she went ahead with the ceremony after receiving medical attention. The attacker was apprehended, and the police are investigating the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman suffered a knife attack on her wedding day at a hotel located on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, according to local police reports on Monday.

The assailant, identified as Deepak Singhal, was apprehended by Mansoorpur police shortly after the incident.

Shivani, the victim, received medical treatment at a hospital and later proceeded to marry her fiancé, Uttam. Authorities, including Circle Officer Ram Ashish Yadav, are probing Singhal's motive for the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

