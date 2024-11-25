Left Menu

Ceasefire Hope in Lebanon: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

Major progress has been achieved in securing a ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel. The French presidency announced that Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are expected to declare the ceasefire within 36 hours, urging involved parties to act promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:40 IST
Ceasefire Hope in Lebanon: A Diplomatic Breakthrough
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

There has been a significant development concerning ceasefire negotiations in Lebanon, as reported by the French presidency on Monday. The announcement came following news from senior Lebanese sources that indicated the imminent involvement of U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in declaring a ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel.

Sources suggest that a formal announcement is anticipated within the next 36 hours, reflecting the fruits of concerted diplomatic efforts. Both American and French officials have been tirelessly working together to facilitate peace in the region.

The statement released emphasized the importance of seizing this diplomatic moment. "We encourage all parties to take this opportunity without delay," it urged, underscoring the potential for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024