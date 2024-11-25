Ceasefire Hope in Lebanon: A Diplomatic Breakthrough

There has been a significant development concerning ceasefire negotiations in Lebanon, as reported by the French presidency on Monday. The announcement came following news from senior Lebanese sources that indicated the imminent involvement of U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in declaring a ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel.

Sources suggest that a formal announcement is anticipated within the next 36 hours, reflecting the fruits of concerted diplomatic efforts. Both American and French officials have been tirelessly working together to facilitate peace in the region.

The statement released emphasized the importance of seizing this diplomatic moment. "We encourage all parties to take this opportunity without delay," it urged, underscoring the potential for lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)