Adani Group's Alleged Bribery Scandal Shakes Andhra Pradesh Politics

In a startling revelation, former Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister B Srinivasa Reddy has distanced himself from a controversial solar agreement now entangled in an international bribery scandal. The allegations center around a purported scheme involving the Adani Group, accused by the US Department of Justice of orchestrating a USD 250 million bribe to secure favorable terms for solar power contracts.

Gautam Adani, the Adani Group chairman, faces charges related to this alleged scheme, charges the conglomerate has firmly denied. Reports have emerged claiming that the previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh, during its tenure, entered into solar power deals with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) linked to the same allegations of bribery.

Srinivasa Reddy has stated that while he did sign a document forwarding the agreement to the cabinet, he was unaware of any discussions between the erstwhile YSRCP regime and SECI. Reddy, now with the rival Janasena Party, questioned former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's involvement and knowledge of the deal.

