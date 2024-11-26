Chaos in Islamabad: Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Police
Clashes near Islamabad between supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and security forces led to the death of one police officer and injuries to dozens. The protests demand Khan's release, with public transport shut and security heightened across the city.
In a tense standoff near Islamabad, supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces, resulting in the death of a police officer and injuries to at least 119 others. The demonstrations, demanding Khan's release, saw multiple vehicles set ablaze.
Khan's third wife, Bushra Bibi, and a key aide led a march almost reaching Islamabad. Authorities have blocked major roads and suspended public transport to manage the unrest. Efforts for dialogue between the government and Khan's party have so far failed to defuse the situation.
Security personnel displayed restraint despite being fired upon. The government offered a peaceful protest site, while warning against attempts to breach barricades near parliament. The unrest marks continued tension since Khan's ousting and subsequent incarceration on various charges.
