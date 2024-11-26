Menendez Brothers Case Sparks Renewed Debate with New Evidence

A Los Angeles County judge has postponed a hearing regarding the potential release of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who have been imprisoned for 35 years for the murder of their parents. The delay comes as the judge wishes to consult with a new district attorney set to assume office on December 3.

The Menendez brothers, convicted of first-degree murder for the 1989 killings of their parents, were the subjects of intense media coverage due to their wealth and status. Recent documentary revelations have introduced new evidence, backing the brothers' claims of long-term sexual abuse by their father, prompting the outgoing district attorney to support their release.

The court has rescheduled the hearing for January 30, yet still heard testimony from two relatives advocating for the brothers' release. Despite possible new grounds for manslaughter charges, the transition to a new district attorney leaves the outcome uncertain, with important testimony still under consideration.

