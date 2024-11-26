Left Menu

Kremlin Denies Sale of Nord Stream 2 to U.S. Investor

The Kremlin clarified its stance following a report that a U.S. investor aimed to acquire Nord Stream 2. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Gazprom, a state-controlled entity, would not transfer strategic assets like Nord Stream 2 to the United States.

The Kremlin responded on Tuesday to news of a U.S. investor's interest in acquiring Nord Stream 2, stating it was unaware of any intention by Gazprom to sell.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that an American financier was attempting to purchase the controversial pipeline.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Gazprom would retain its strategic resources, including Nord Stream 2, countering any transfer to the U.S.

