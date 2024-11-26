Kremlin Denies Sale of Nord Stream 2 to U.S. Investor

The Kremlin responded on Tuesday to news of a U.S. investor's interest in acquiring Nord Stream 2, stating it was unaware of any intention by Gazprom to sell.

The Wall Street Journal had reported that an American financier was attempting to purchase the controversial pipeline.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Gazprom would retain its strategic resources, including Nord Stream 2, countering any transfer to the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)