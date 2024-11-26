New Leadership Takes Command of Russia's 'South' Forces
Lieutenant General Alexander Sanchik has been named the acting commander of Russia's 'South' group of forces, following the removal of the previous commander. This development comes amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine.
In a recent development, Lieutenant General Alexander Sanchik has been appointed as the acting commander of Russia's 'South' group of forces, according to sources cited by the RBC news outlet.
This strategic shift follows the dismissal of the former commander, a significant change affecting one of Russia's major army units deployed in the Ukraine conflict.
The reassignment signifies a potential shift in leadership dynamics as Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine.
