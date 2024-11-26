Left Menu

New Leadership Takes Command of Russia's 'South' Forces

Lieutenant General Alexander Sanchik has been named the acting commander of Russia's 'South' group of forces, following the removal of the previous commander. This development comes amid Russia's ongoing military operations in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:20 IST
New Leadership Takes Command of Russia's 'South' Forces
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent development, Lieutenant General Alexander Sanchik has been appointed as the acting commander of Russia's 'South' group of forces, according to sources cited by the RBC news outlet.

This strategic shift follows the dismissal of the former commander, a significant change affecting one of Russia's major army units deployed in the Ukraine conflict.

The reassignment signifies a potential shift in leadership dynamics as Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024