Samajwadi Party Defers Sambhal Visit Amidst Tensions

A Samajwadi Party delegation's planned visit to violence-hit Sambhal district was postponed following assurances from the Uttar Pradesh Police chief of a thorough investigation. The unrest occurred during a court-ordered survey of a mosque, leading to four deaths and numerous injuries. The SP leader cited police assurances for delaying the visit.

Tensions continue in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district as the Samajwadi Party defers its delegation's visit following violent clashes. The unrest ensued after a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in four deaths and numerous injuries, including law enforcement personnel.

In response, the Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, promised an impartial investigation, leading SP's Leader of Opposition, Mata Prasad Pandey, to postpone the party's visit. The decision came amidst accusations of false implications against party members.

As the U.P. Police arrest 25 suspects and file FIRs against over 2,750 people, the district cautiously returns to normalcy. Schools and markets have reopened, though internet services remain suspended. Pandey assured adherence to police advice, emphasizing an unbiased probe to prevent wrongful accusations.

