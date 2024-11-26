Left Menu

EFF's Legal Bid to Revive 'Farmgate' Impeachment Against Ramaphosa

The South African opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), took legal action to revive impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. This move follows the 'Farmgate' scandal, where large sums of money were allegedly hidden on his farm. The top court is set to hear the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:12 IST
EFF's Legal Bid to Revive 'Farmgate' Impeachment Against Ramaphosa
  • Country:
  • South Africa

On Tuesday, South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sought judicial intervention to reinstate impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The case focuses on the 'Farmgate' scandal, involving claims of concealed millions on Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, initially exposed by a former intelligence officer.

An independent panel had previously indicated possible misconduct by Ramaphosa. However, lawmakers from his African National Congress (ANC) party, which previously held a National Assembly majority, dismissed these findings, blocking an impeachment inquiry.

The EFF contends that the Assembly's decision breached legal protocols by failing to hold the president accountable. Ramaphosa disputes the allegations, maintaining innocence, as the Constitutional Court commenced its hearing in Johannesburg.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024