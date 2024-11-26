EFF's Legal Bid to Revive 'Farmgate' Impeachment Against Ramaphosa
The South African opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), took legal action to revive impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. This move follows the 'Farmgate' scandal, where large sums of money were allegedly hidden on his farm. The top court is set to hear the case.
On Tuesday, South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) sought judicial intervention to reinstate impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa. The case focuses on the 'Farmgate' scandal, involving claims of concealed millions on Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, initially exposed by a former intelligence officer.
An independent panel had previously indicated possible misconduct by Ramaphosa. However, lawmakers from his African National Congress (ANC) party, which previously held a National Assembly majority, dismissed these findings, blocking an impeachment inquiry.
The EFF contends that the Assembly's decision breached legal protocols by failing to hold the president accountable. Ramaphosa disputes the allegations, maintaining innocence, as the Constitutional Court commenced its hearing in Johannesburg.
