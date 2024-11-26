Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels British Diplomat Amid Espionage Allegations

Russia has expelled a British diplomat, accusing him of espionage, according to a statement from Russia's FSB security service through Interfax news agency.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced the move and noted the British diplomat replaced one of six expelled in August for similar charges. The FSB claims the diplomat involved supplied false document information and engaged in espionage.

Without immediate comments from the UK Foreign Office or the British embassy in Moscow, diplomatic relations remain strained post-Ukraine conflict, exacerbated by Britain's support for Ukraine and missile allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)