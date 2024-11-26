Left Menu

Bold Heist Rocks Kota: Fake Policemen Loot Rs 36 Lakh

In Kota City, three imposters disguised as police stole Rs 36 lakh from a rented house and abducted the cook, later releasing him near Rawatbhatta road. The crime occurred when two fake policemen and a civilian accomplice surprised the cook, threatening him with a false case. Police are investigating.

Updated: 26-11-2024 20:12 IST
In a daring daylight robbery, three individuals posing as police officers stole Rs 36 lakh from a house in Kota City, police reported on Tuesday. The incident unfolded under the jurisdiction of Gumanpura Police Station on Monday afternoon.

The perpetrators also abducted a cook named Vishal who was alone at the residence, releasing him about five kilometers away on Rawatbhatta road later that evening.

The robberies took place at a rented accommodation where employees of a private finance firm have resided for several months. SHO Bhuri Singh of Gumanpura Police Station stated that the criminals, dressed in police and civilian attire, made their move at 4 pm, seizing Vishal and a bag containing the money. Authorities are pursuing the suspects and reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

