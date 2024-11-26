Jammu Police Launch Major Crackdown on Terror Networks

In Jammu, authorities executed an extensive crackdown on terror networks associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), performing 56 raids across four districts. Operation efforts led to multiple arrests and the confiscation of weapons, gadgets, and substantial cash, officials confirmed.

The raids, initiated based on precise intel, sought to identify and apprehend over ground workers (OGWs) and terror suspects responsible for providing logistical support to terrorists. Crucial materials were seized during these operations, covering districts like Rajouri and Poonch.

Strategic intelligence-informed searches also occurred in the districts of Udhampur and Reasi. Police continue their probing efforts with plans for further operations, aiming to curb any threat to peace in the region, stressing the importance of public cooperation in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)