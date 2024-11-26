Left Menu

Escalating Clashes: Imran Khan's Supporters Storm Islamabad

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan clashed with security forces in Islamabad, aiming for his release. The protests led to multiple casualties, including four paramilitary forces. The situation intensified with allegations against the government, while Khan maintains the protests seek true freedom for Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:31 IST
Imran Khan

Thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan stormed Islamabad, Pakistan's heavily guarded capital, in a bid to demand his release from jail. The protests resulted in at least six deaths, including four paramilitary soldiers, as well as injuries to other participants and security personnel.

The unrest prompted Pakistan's military to defend key government buildings in the capital's red zone. Despite the chaos, government officials, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, have ruled out negotiations with the protesters, criticizing the violent tactics employed by Khan's followers.

As clashes continue to escalate, the international community, represented by organizations like Amnesty International, has urged the Pakistani government to ensure the protection of protesters' rights while advocating for a peaceful resolution to the political crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

