Tragic Loss in Texas: Officer Down

In North Texas, Officer Cooper Dawson was killed during a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. The suspect was wounded in the exchange and hospitalized. Police Chief Chris Smith expressed the department's sorrow and asked for support for Dawson's family and the Greenville community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenville | Updated: 26-11-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:44 IST
An officer was fatally shot in North Texas during a pursuit late Monday evening. The police chief announced on Tuesday that Officer Cooper Dawson succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident, which took place in Greenville, approximately 70 kilometers northeast of Dallas.

While engaging in a foot chase after trying to stop a vehicle, Dawson was ambushed and returned fire to hit the suspect. The suspect was subsequently hospitalized, police confirmed. Chief Chris Smith expressed deep sorrow over Dawson's loss, highlighting his dedication to the community's safety.

Public requests for thoughts and prayers have been made for Dawson's family and the community. Meanwhile, authorities have withheld the suspect's details and condition, pending further investigation.

