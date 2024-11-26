Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Sumy: Russian Attack Claims Lives

A Russian military strike in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, claimed the lives of two civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the tragic news via a video on Telegram and stated that a rescue operation is currently ongoing at the affected site.

Updated: 26-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A deadly Russian strike has claimed the lives of two civilians in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Speaking through a video on the Telegram messaging app, President Zelenskiy confirmed the unfortunate deaths and emphasized the ongoing rescue efforts at the targeted location.

The incident highlights the continuing conflict in the region, drawing international attention and condemnation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

