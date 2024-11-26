Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bangladesh Amid Lawyer's Death and Hindu Leader's Arrest

A lawyer was killed amidst clashes following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari in Chattogram, Bangladesh. Violence erupted after followers protested his jailing for sedition. Police and security forces intervened, sparking further unrest. Authorities have condemned the violence and urged for calm while investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:31 IST
  • Bangladesh

In a tragic escalation of unrest in Chattogram, Bangladesh, a lawyer was killed amid violent clashes following the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari. Reports indicate that the violence erupted as his followers protested a court decision denying him bail in a sedition case.

The confrontation intensified when protesters disrupted a prison van carrying Das, leading to police and BGB intervention using sound grenades and baton charges. Tragically, assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam succumbed to injuries sustained during the melee, prompting a public outcry and a government directive for a thorough investigation.

Amid rising tensions, leaders have called for calm, emphasizing the importance of communal harmony. Despite calls against further unrest, protests demanding Das's release have spread across major districts, underscoring the community's demand for justice and highlighting the country's delicate socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

