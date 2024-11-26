Left Menu

Illegal Property Seized in Lucknow: Police Attach Afsa Ansari's Flat

Police attached a flat worth Rs 2 crore in Lucknow, owned by Afsa Ansari, wife of ex-gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The property was seized under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act, being linked to illegal activities. Ansari remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-11-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 22:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant action against illegal property holdings, police attached a flat valued at Rs 2 crore in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar on Tuesday. The flat belongs to Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari, a former gangster-turned-politician.

Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja reported that the attachment followed a report submitted by the Kotwali police in-charge on September 29. This report was then forwarded to the district magistrate, leading to the confiscation under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The flat, numbered 1,402 in Chelsea Tower, was acquired illegally by using the name of Flume Petromax Private Limited. The police revealed that Ansari and her associates formed several companies to amass illegal properties. As of now, Afsa Ansari is absconding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

