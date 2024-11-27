Controversy Intensifies: Adani Faces Bribery Allegations
The Congress criticized legal opinions dismissing bribery charges against Gautam Adani, asserting the allegations' seriousness and implicating a 'Modani ecosystem' attempting damage control. Accusations include Adani bribing Indian officials for solar energy deals. Legal responses argue charges lack specifics, while Adani Group denies Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations.
The Congress has dismissed opinions from lawyers Mahesh Jethmalani and Mukul Rohatgi, labeling them as attempts to downplay serious bribery charges against billionaire Gautam Adani. Congress claims a 'Modani ecosystem' is engaged in damage control by denying allegations.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of communications, emphasized this as a critical juncture for India's institutions. He stated that history will neither forgive nor forget the moment, accusing the Modani ecosystem of trying to manage the crisis through denial.
According to Ramesh, US indictments detail schemes involving Gautam S Adani, Sagar R Adani, and others in bribes to Indian government officials, targeting electric distribution companies. While legal voices dismiss specifics, Adani Group maintains no charges linked to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act exist.
