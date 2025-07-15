Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Challenges EAM Jaishankar's Views on India-China Relations
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized EAM S. Jaishankar's remarks on improving India-China ties, citing China's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and restrictions on critical exports to India. Ramesh calls for a parliamentary debate on China's impact on Indian security and economy amid ongoing tensions.
In a sharp critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has denounced External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's optimistic remarks on India-China relations, citing China's tactical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Ramesh highlighted China's assistance as a strategic move to showcase its network-centric warfare capabilities.
Ramesh emphasized the urgent need to address security and economic challenges stemming from China's ascent as a global manufacturing leader. He accused China of restricting crucial exports to India, such as rare-earth materials and infrastructure machinery, further impacting vital sectors like telecom, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.
The Congress leader called for a national debate in Parliament regarding China's influence over India, urging the government to be forthright with citizens about the geopolitical landscape. This call to action aligns with Ramesh's plea for a consensus-building approach to counterbalance China's economic dominance and safeguard India's sovereignty.
