Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Challenges EAM Jaishankar's Views on India-China Relations

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized EAM S. Jaishankar's remarks on improving India-China ties, citing China's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and restrictions on critical exports to India. Ramesh calls for a parliamentary debate on China's impact on Indian security and economy amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:26 IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has denounced External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's optimistic remarks on India-China relations, citing China's tactical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Ramesh highlighted China's assistance as a strategic move to showcase its network-centric warfare capabilities.

Ramesh emphasized the urgent need to address security and economic challenges stemming from China's ascent as a global manufacturing leader. He accused China of restricting crucial exports to India, such as rare-earth materials and infrastructure machinery, further impacting vital sectors like telecom, pharmaceuticals, and electronics.

The Congress leader called for a national debate in Parliament regarding China's influence over India, urging the government to be forthright with citizens about the geopolitical landscape. This call to action aligns with Ramesh's plea for a consensus-building approach to counterbalance China's economic dominance and safeguard India's sovereignty.

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

