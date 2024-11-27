Left Menu

Ceasefire Agreement Signals New Era for Lebanon and Israel

A ceasefire proposal between Lebanon and Israel restricts armament to official military and security forces in Lebanon and emphasizes adherence to UN Resolution 1701, which mandates the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon.

  • Lebanon

A ceasefire proposal has been agreed upon by Lebanon and Israel, highlighting a significant shift in regional stability. According to the deal, which dates from Tuesday and was disclosed by Reuters on Wednesday, only official military and security forces in Lebanon are permitted to carry arms.

The agreement underscores both nations' pledge to fully uphold United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. This includes crucial provisions centered on the disarmament of all armed factions operating within Lebanon.

This development marks a potential turning point in Lebanon-Israel relations, aiming to reduce armament and promote peace as part of a broader international effort facilitated by the United Nations.

