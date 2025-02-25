Left Menu

Voluntary Disarmament Brings Hope in Conflict-Ridden Manipur

In response to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's call, residents of Manipur have begun surrendering firearms to the police amid ongoing ethnic violence. This initiative follows the imposition of President's rule in the state. Over 250 lives have been lost, and many remain displaced due to the turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-02-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 10:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Manipur, a state marred by ethnic unrest, locals have started surrendering firearms to the authorities after an appeal from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. At least 15 firearms were handed over across three districts, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

The surrendered arsenal included a range of weapons such as SMC Carbines, hand grenades, and a double-barrel gun, with noteworthy contributions from areas like Imphal West and Sagolmang. This appeal, made by Bhalla on February 20, assured a window of peace for those willing to disarm voluntarily.

Political dynamics have also shifted following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the subsequent imposition of President's rule on February 13. Despite these efforts, underlying tensions persist between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the hill-based Kuki-Zo groups, having resulted in over 250 deaths since May 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

