Norway's EU Debate: Evolving Opinions and Political Reluctance

An increasing number of Norwegians are in favor of joining the European Union, although the majority still opposes it, a recent poll reveals. Despite declining opposition, Norway remains part of the European Economic Area, with limited political support for revisiting EU membership amid fear of disrupting current agreements.

Updated: 27-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:19 IST
As Norway marks the 30th anniversary since its last EU membership vote, fresh polling indicates shifting public opinion. While still retaining a majority, opposition to joining the European Union has waned significantly from 2016 levels.

Norway has remained a non-EU member, participating instead in the European Economic Area (EEA), which facilitates economic cooperation without full membership. Despite ebbing resistance, there is a notable absence of political momentum for another EU membership referendum.

Political leaders fear reigniting debates could destabilize existing relationships maintained through the EEA, focusing on maintaining steady cooperation rather than pursuing membership amidst fluctuating public sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

