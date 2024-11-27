Norway's EU Debate: Evolving Opinions and Political Reluctance

As Norway marks the 30th anniversary since its last EU membership vote, fresh polling indicates shifting public opinion. While still retaining a majority, opposition to joining the European Union has waned significantly from 2016 levels.

Norway has remained a non-EU member, participating instead in the European Economic Area (EEA), which facilitates economic cooperation without full membership. Despite ebbing resistance, there is a notable absence of political momentum for another EU membership referendum.

Political leaders fear reigniting debates could destabilize existing relationships maintained through the EEA, focusing on maintaining steady cooperation rather than pursuing membership amidst fluctuating public sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)