Left Menu

South Korea Braces for U.S. Tariff Impact

South Korea's government is preparing measures in response to proposed U.S. tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. These tariffs, announced by President-elect Donald Trump, are likely to impact South Korean firms. The government is stepping up efforts to mitigate potential negative effects on its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 15:37 IST
South Korea Braces for U.S. Tariff Impact
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

The South Korean government is ramping up its efforts to address potential impacts from proposed U.S. tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, the presidential office announced. The tariffs, promised by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, threaten to affect South Korean companies reliant on these trade routes.

Trump, in a recent statement, vowed to implement a 25% tariff on all products entering the U.S. from Mexico and Canada. Such a move could significantly disrupt international trade dynamics, with ripple effects expected on global markets.

South Korea is now focusing on devising strategic responses to ensure local businesses are shielded from the prospective economic challenges posed by these tariffs. The government is keen to mitigate any adverse impact on its domestic economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024