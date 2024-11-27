Left Menu

Revolutionizing Consumer Grievance: E-Daakhil's Nationwide Reach

The e-Daakhil portal, launched in September 2020, allows consumers across India to file complaints online, avoiding the need for physical presence. It aims to streamline grievance redressal, with 281,024 users registered and 198,725 cases filed. The government plans further improvements with the e-Jagriti initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:01 IST
  • India

The government announced on Wednesday that the 'e-Daakhil portal', a cost-effective and expedited platform for filing consumer grievances, has been successfully implemented in all states and union territories.

Plans are underway for the launch of e-Jagriti, aimed at further enhancing case filing, tracking, and management, providing a seamless experience for consumers and stakeholders.

According to the consumer affairs ministry, the e-Daakhil platform, introduced on September 7, 2020, facilitates a simplified online process for consumer grievance redressal. This enables consumers to file complaints without needing to be physically present. As of now, 281,024 users have registered, with 198,725 cases filed, out of which 38,453 have been resolved. The government reaffirms its dedication to improving this platform to meet consumer needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

