Revolutionizing Consumer Grievance: E-Daakhil's Nationwide Reach

The government announced on Wednesday that the 'e-Daakhil portal', a cost-effective and expedited platform for filing consumer grievances, has been successfully implemented in all states and union territories.

Plans are underway for the launch of e-Jagriti, aimed at further enhancing case filing, tracking, and management, providing a seamless experience for consumers and stakeholders.

According to the consumer affairs ministry, the e-Daakhil platform, introduced on September 7, 2020, facilitates a simplified online process for consumer grievance redressal. This enables consumers to file complaints without needing to be physically present. As of now, 281,024 users have registered, with 198,725 cases filed, out of which 38,453 have been resolved. The government reaffirms its dedication to improving this platform to meet consumer needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)