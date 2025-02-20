Arunachal Pradesh Registers Record Surge in Consumer Grievances

The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) reported a staggering rise in consumer grievance registrations in Arunachal Pradesh, with numbers skyrocketing from 318 in 2020 to 15,860 last year. This remarkable increase underscores a broader growth in consumer awareness and confidence across the state.

In a statement, the Department of Consumer Affairs praised the NCH's pivotal role in enhancing consumer grievance redressal in the North-Eastern region, which has historically faced numerous challenges due to its unique socio-economic landscape.

The surge in complaints, particularly in sectors like e-commerce, telecom, and digital payments, signifies a shift in consumer dynamics and the NCH's successful outreach efforts, resulting in a 300 percent increase in grievance registrations across the Northeastern states.

(With inputs from agencies.)