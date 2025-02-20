Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Registers Record Surge in Consumer Grievances

In a significant leap, Arunachal Pradesh recorded 15,860 consumer grievance registrations last year via the National Consumer Helpline, up from just 318 in 2020, highlighting increased consumer awareness and trust in the platform amid the Northeast's socio-economic constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:30 IST
The National Consumer Helpline (NCH) reported a staggering rise in consumer grievance registrations in Arunachal Pradesh, with numbers skyrocketing from 318 in 2020 to 15,860 last year. This remarkable increase underscores a broader growth in consumer awareness and confidence across the state.

In a statement, the Department of Consumer Affairs praised the NCH's pivotal role in enhancing consumer grievance redressal in the North-Eastern region, which has historically faced numerous challenges due to its unique socio-economic landscape.

The surge in complaints, particularly in sectors like e-commerce, telecom, and digital payments, signifies a shift in consumer dynamics and the NCH's successful outreach efforts, resulting in a 300 percent increase in grievance registrations across the Northeastern states.

