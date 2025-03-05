Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister's Open Door Policy for Home Guards Grievances

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has encouraged home guards to approach her directly with their complaints, bypassing intermediaries. During a meeting, home guards highlighted overdue salaries, with some not paid since Diwali. Gupta assured resolution, emphasizing her commitment to addressing citizens' issues as her government's top priority.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:23 IST
Delhi Chief Minister's Open Door Policy for Home Guards Grievances
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that home guards can directly present their grievances to her, eliminating the need for intermediaries. Meeting with a group of home guards, Gupta noted delays in salary payments, some extending back to Diwali last year.

Expressing her satisfaction in engaging with the home guards, Gupta highlighted her administration's dedication to resolving such issues swiftly. She underscored her commitment to prioritizing citizens' problems, positioning this as a fundamental duty of her government.

Under Gupta, the BJP in Delhi won a significant majority in recent elections, holding 48 of 70 seats. The administration continues to focus on key portfolios such as Services, Revenue, and Women's and Child Development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

