Bomb Threat Hoax at HSBC Bank Sparks Rapid Police Response
Police officers acted swiftly following a bomb threat email claiming an explosive was placed at HSBC Bank's MG Road branch. After a thorough search, it was declared a hoax. An investigation is underway to identify the sender of the false email.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:32 IST
Police were quick to respond on Wednesday afternoon after HSBC Bank on MG Road received an email threat suggesting a bomb had been planted at the branch, according to police sources.
Officers from Halasuru station immediately arrived at the site, conducting a comprehensive search. The threat, however, was eventually declared a hoax.
Authorities have filed a case against the unknown email sender and launched an investigation to track them down.
(With inputs from agencies.)
