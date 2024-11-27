Left Menu

Bomb Threat Hoax at HSBC Bank Sparks Rapid Police Response

Police officers acted swiftly following a bomb threat email claiming an explosive was placed at HSBC Bank's MG Road branch. After a thorough search, it was declared a hoax. An investigation is underway to identify the sender of the false email.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:32 IST
Bomb Threat Hoax at HSBC Bank Sparks Rapid Police Response
The bank wants 15 pc cut in its workforce to lower annual costs Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police were quick to respond on Wednesday afternoon after HSBC Bank on MG Road received an email threat suggesting a bomb had been planted at the branch, according to police sources.

Officers from Halasuru station immediately arrived at the site, conducting a comprehensive search. The threat, however, was eventually declared a hoax.

Authorities have filed a case against the unknown email sender and launched an investigation to track them down.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024