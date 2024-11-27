Left Menu

Controversy and Chaos: The Sambhal Mosque Survey

The court-ordered survey of Sambhal's Jama Masjid sparked controversy and violence, with both sides accusing each other of misconduct. Lawyer Gopal Sharma stated the survey was lawful, countering claims of it being pre-planned and unlawful. The incident led to clashes, casualties, and legal proceedings.

Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Sambhal's Kot Garvi area following a controversial survey of the Jama Masjid, ordered by an advocate commissioner. On Wednesday, Hindu lawyer Gopal Sharma defended the legality of the survey, refuting claims of misconduct made by the mosque's management committee.

The survey, initially requested due to a petition asserting the mosque was a former Harihar temple, led to violent protests. Clashes between the police and protestors resulted in four deaths and several injuries, including a local Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

With accusations flying and legal challenges ahead, both sides prepare for further court proceedings scheduled for November 29, aiming to resolve the contentious issue amid ongoing community tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

