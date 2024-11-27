Controversy and Chaos: The Sambhal Mosque Survey

Tensions flared in Sambhal's Kot Garvi area following a controversial survey of the Jama Masjid, ordered by an advocate commissioner. On Wednesday, Hindu lawyer Gopal Sharma defended the legality of the survey, refuting claims of misconduct made by the mosque's management committee.

The survey, initially requested due to a petition asserting the mosque was a former Harihar temple, led to violent protests. Clashes between the police and protestors resulted in four deaths and several injuries, including a local Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

With accusations flying and legal challenges ahead, both sides prepare for further court proceedings scheduled for November 29, aiming to resolve the contentious issue amid ongoing community tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)