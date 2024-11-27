Tensions Erupt Over Sambhal Survey: SP Demands SC-Monitored Probe

Leaders of the Samajwadi Party are calling for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation into the recent spate of violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. The unrest, which resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries, arose from a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid linked to a temple site claim.

SP MP Dimple Yadav urged a parliamentary discussion, condemning police conduct as inhumane. Another SP MP, Zia ur Rahman, facing legal accusations for allegedly inciting violence, dismissed charges as politically motivated and accused authorities of excessive force.

SP insists the violence was a ploy to distract from election malpractices, demanding transparency in the investigation. A magisterial probe is underway, but SP contends only a Supreme Court-led investigation can ensure justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)