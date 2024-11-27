France Stands by Netanyahu Amid ICC Warrant Controversy
France has declared its intention to continue collaborating with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court. France emphasizes its commitment to international law while acknowledging its historic ties with Israel, asserting Netanyahu's immunity due to Israel's non-membership in the ICC.
France has expressed its intention to maintain close collaboration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court, accusing him and others of crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.
Questioned on a potential arrest should Netanyahu visit France, officials remain vague, emphasizing France's commitment to international law. The French Foreign Ministry points to Netanyahu's immunity, given Israel's non-membership in the ICC.
Citing the historic friendship and shared democratic values between the countries, France emphasizes its efforts to foster peace and security in the Middle East while respecting professional and independent justice.
