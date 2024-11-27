NIA Raids Neeraj Bawana Gang Member's Home in Major Crackdown

In a significant development, officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), backed by local police, conducted an early morning raid at the residence of a Neeraj Bawana gang associate in Rambir Colony.

The focus of the operation, which began at 4:30 am and extended over five hours, was Dinesh, currently serving a decade-long sentence in Tihar Jail. The NIA seized a variety of items including mobile phones, the house registry, and bank account documents from the suspect's residence.

Family members on the premises claimed no connection with Dinesh, who remains behind bars after a previous parole led to him absconding. The investigation underscores the intensifying efforts to dismantle organized crime syndicates.

