ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Leader Over Rohingya Persecution

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced plans to pursue an arrest warrant for Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing, citing alleged crimes against humanity concerning the persecution of the Rohingya. Myanmar's government, however, asserts its non-recognition of the ICC's authority, emphasizing the country's lack of court membership.

Since August 2017, approximately one million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh, escaping what the UN describes as 'ethnic cleansing' by Myanmar's military, police, and local residents. Myanmar denies these claims, stating their operations targeted militants. The condition of refugees in Bangladesh attests to the severity of their plight.

The ICC prosecutor's decision comes amid political pressures from nations like the United States. Though Myanmar isn't an ICC member, previous rulings have granted court actions due to cross-border crimes with Bangladesh. The endeavor to indict Min Aung Hlaing highlights the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability for the August 2017 events.

(With inputs from agencies.)