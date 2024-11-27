Left Menu

ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Leader Over Rohingya Persecution

The ICC's prosecutor seeks an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing regarding alleged crimes against humanity in the persecution of the Rohingya ethnic group. Myanmar does not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction. The case highlights ongoing global issues of human rights and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:39 IST
ICC Seeks Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Leader Over Rohingya Persecution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has announced plans to pursue an arrest warrant for Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing, citing alleged crimes against humanity concerning the persecution of the Rohingya. Myanmar's government, however, asserts its non-recognition of the ICC's authority, emphasizing the country's lack of court membership.

Since August 2017, approximately one million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh, escaping what the UN describes as 'ethnic cleansing' by Myanmar's military, police, and local residents. Myanmar denies these claims, stating their operations targeted militants. The condition of refugees in Bangladesh attests to the severity of their plight.

The ICC prosecutor's decision comes amid political pressures from nations like the United States. Though Myanmar isn't an ICC member, previous rulings have granted court actions due to cross-border crimes with Bangladesh. The endeavor to indict Min Aung Hlaing highlights the ongoing struggle for justice and accountability for the August 2017 events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024