Putin and Myanmar's Min Aung Hlaing to Strengthen Ties Amidst Turmoil

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to meet Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing at the Kremlin. The discussions, set for Tuesday, aim to strengthen bilateral relations, a Kremlin official confirmed.

Min Aung Hlaing, who seldom travels internationally, was warmly welcomed by Sergei Shoigu, Russia's top security official. Shoigu, serving as the secretary of the Russian Security Council, expressed Russia's commitment to developing its partnership with Myanmar, citing its strategic importance in East Asia.

Since the military's toppling of Myanmar's civilian government in February 2021, the nation has been embroiled in conflict and faced criticism over human rights abuses. Despite international pressure, Russia and China continue to support Myanmar's military leadership, highlighting the geopolitical complexities at play.

